JAKARTA, June 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto share a common aspiration to see peace achieved, not only between Israel and Iran, but across the entire Middle East.

Expressing relief over the recent temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Anwar nevertheless stressed that Malaysia and Indonesia strongly condemn Israel’s continued atrocities, which have resulted in genocide in Gaza, Palestine.

He emphasised that Malaysia has consistently voiced strong opposition to Israel’s aggression and violations against Iran, while firmly supporting Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty and dignity.

“But importantly, as President Prabowo did mention, we share a common desire for peace - not just between Iran and Israel, but across the entire Middle East,” said Anwar, expressing hope that Palestine will one day become an independent and sovereign state.

Anwar said this during a joint press conference following a bilateral meeting at the Istana Merdeka here today.

Earlier, Prabowo said that Malaysia and Indonesia would continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution by all parties and welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

“We hope this process can move forward towards lasting peace. Only a two-state solution can bring an end to this conflict,” he said.

“Indonesia and Malaysia believe a global collective effort is essential to promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” he said, adding that Indonesia would continue to support Palestinian independence. — Bernama