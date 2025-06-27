KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The enforcement and prosecution of fraudulent haj and umrah packages must be stepped up and carried out more decisively, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said tougher prosecution and harsher penalties could serve as a lesson to offenders and help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Mohd Na’im said Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), the body overseeing haj affairs, has no mandate to initiate legal action.

“I believe enforcement is crucial. We’ve established a special task force involving the police, the Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry (MOTAC), and TH, but under the TH Act, they’ve no enforcement powers.

“TH can only lodge a police report, after which the prosecution will take action. So, while there are already prosecutions and fairly heavy penalties, what we need now is stronger enforcement and firmer prosecution,” he told reporters after the national-level Maal Hijrah 2025 celebrations at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

Mohd Na’im emphasised that any TH-licensed company found to be involved in fraud will have its licence revoked, adding that MOTAC holds similar powers over umrah agencies.

Citing Saudi Arabia’s strict enforcement measures, he said the country has successfully prevented the entry of haj pilgrims without valid visas through extensive monitoring and operations.

“I had a discussion this morning with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfig Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah, who informed me that the ministry implemented stricter enforcement this year, including mounting raids on hotels and accommodation premises,” he said.

Media reports cited the harrowing experience faced by 47 Malaysian senior citizens who were duped by an agent and forced to take dangerous routes to reach Makkah after they arrived in Jeddah to perform the haj.

In April, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced penalties for individuals and parties who violate haj permit regulations, including a 10-year ban from entering the country. — Bernama