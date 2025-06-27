SHAH ALAM, June 27 — Police have received seven reports from motorists whose cars were damaged while parked near the Glenmarie Light Rail Transit (LRT) station here, allegedly by a passing heavy vehicle yesterday.

District police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said investigations revealed that the incident, which occurred at around 2.10pm, happened when the owners had parked their cars along the roadside to take the LRT to work.

He said the owners were horrified to find their vehicles damaged in various parts upon returning to the LRT station.

“As of 4 pm this afternoon (Thursday), the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the Shah Alam police headquarters has received seven police reports related to the incident.

“The investigating officer is sourcing for closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the nearby areas to identify the vehicle (or party) responsible and the case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959,” he said in a statement today.

The public with related information is asked to contact BSPT investigating officer Insp Abdul Nasser Peping at 012-2863875. — Bernama