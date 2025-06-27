KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — A man was fatally stabbed in the chest, believed to be the result of a quarrel with his housemate, at a home in Kampung Kubu Gajah, Sungai Pelong, Sungai Buloh last night.

Sungai Buloh police chief Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said they received a call regarding the incident at 11.26 pm and, upon arrival at the scene, found the 33-year-old victim lying with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“The housemate, a 40-year-old man, has been remanded for six days starting today to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Police also seized the knife believed to have been used in the incident,” he said in a statement today.

The victim’s body has been sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem and urged those with information to go to the nearest police station or contact the Sungai Pelong Police Station hotline at 03-6038 3322 or Insp Nurnazihah Norzilan at 011-11499008. — Bernama