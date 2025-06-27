JERTIH, June 27 — Police received a report from a male student at a residential school in Besut, claiming he was bullied by senior students last Tuesday.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said a Form Two student lodged the report alleging he was bullied by several Form Three students around 11.30 pm, resulting in pain in his abdomen as well as right rib and bruises on his back.

“Initial investigations revealed that the senior students had ordered the victim to sit in a semi-squatting position with a slipper placed on his head for 40 minutes. The victim was also punched in the stomach and slapped in the face while at the school dormitory.

“The incident was discovered by a dormitory warden, who contacted the victim’s family to send him for medical treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Azamuddin said that following the incident, five students suspected of involvement have been detained. They will be taken to the Besut Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application. — Bernama