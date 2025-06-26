SHAH ALAM, June 26 — A Banting Vocational College student, who was on his way home to Kanchong, Kuala Langat near here, died after falling off his motorcycle when it skidded at Kilometre 32 of Jalan Klang-Banting-Port Dickson, yesterday evening.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said in the 5.10 pm incident, the 17-year-old male student suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

Initial investigations found that the victim was riding a Yamaha Lagenda 115Z motorcycle from the direction of Telok Datok heading towards Banting when he lost control of the machine and fell, before being hit by a lorry, he said in a statement here today.

He said the lorry driver, in his 50s, was not injured.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and those with information on the incident are urged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Nor Baiti Mustafa at 014-5006072 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama