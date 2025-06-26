IPOH, June 26 — There was a gunshot wound on the left side of the chest of a 57-year-old man found dead in the kitchen of a house in Taman Tasek Damai here two days ago.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said this was contained in the report of the post-mortem examination carried out at the Forensic Department of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB).

“In addition to stab wounds, the post-mortem report also revealed a gunshot injury on the left side of the chest and the cause of death was determined to be due to a gunshot wound on the chest,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he urged those with information on the incident to contact Investigating Officer ASP Mohd Rezan Yussop @ Ariffin at 016-9648706 or the nearest police station.

Yesterday, Abang Zainal Abidin said that the victim was found lying on his back in a pool of blood in the kitchen with stab wounds in the abdomen and slash injuries to the right side of the chest in the 8.26 pm incident on Tuesday (June 24).

Following that, police arrested a 31-year-old man, who is also the victim’s son, at midnight to assist in the investigation.

The suspect has been remanded until July 1 to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, while a check revealed that the suspect has no prior criminal record. — Bernama



