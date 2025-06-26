KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — All students who obtained 10As and above in last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination and applied for the Matriculation Programme will be offered places, regardless of race or background.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said this was agreed upon at yesterday’s Cabinet Ministers’ Meeting.

“This includes students who obtained 10As and had A- results. This policy is the same as the one announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last year.

“This decision is made to ensure all top-performing students in the 2024 SPM examination have the opportunity to further their studies,” it said in a statement today.

It added that the existing Bumiputera quota system for the Matriculation Programme remains unaffected.

“The MADANI Government will continue to ensure access to education can be enhanced for the benefit of students, who are the country’s future assets,” it said. — Bernama