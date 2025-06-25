PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic today called for greater efforts to acknowledge Afghanistan into the international community.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a joint press conference with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov here, said the two countries shared the view that Afghanistan should be embraced in the international community, albeit with certain observations.

“I share your views on that, because as a country closer to Afghanistan, you (Kyrgyz Republic) have a better understanding, and we will certainly benefit from your advice and views on this,” said Anwar.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 following the swift collapse of the United States-backed government, after the withdrawal of American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) forces.

Despite their history of harsh rule, the international community did not impose full sanctions on the Taliban.

This was mainly due to fears of worsening the humanitarian crisis, as millions of Afghans faced hunger and economic collapse.

Aid organisations and some governments chose to maintain limited engagement to allow humanitarian assistance.

In March, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) head Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council the Taliban must show they are serious about reintegration, with clear respect for international obligations like women’s rights and counter-terrorism, if Afghanistan is to resume its place in the global system.

Besides Afghanistan, Anwar and Zhaparov also expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and reaffirmed their strong condemnation of Israel’s aggression.

“We want Israel to stop this aggression, colonisation, and genocide and to provide security and justice to the people of Gaza who have suffered so long.

“They continue to suffer because of the failure of the international community to observe basic human rights, and the contradiction and hypocrisy in many of the Western countries when it comes to atrocities inflicted upon the people of Palestine and Gaza,” Anwar said.

Anwar and Zhaparov also expressed support for the right of Iranian authorities to respond to the aggression by Israel, in order to ensure that the peace is fair, and the amicable resolution means that countries in the Middle East, the Arab world, maintain their security without this aggression by Israel.

On another note, Anwar said he has received a personal message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, supporting the ceasefire and calling all countries, particularly Muslim countries, to support peace and condemn the continued aggression by Israel. — Bernama