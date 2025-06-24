PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — The rising threats of cybercrime, ranging from financial scams to ransomware attacks, highlight the urgent need for stronger and more coordinated cooperation among Asean member states, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin Nasution said these crimes have emerged as a serious and pressing challenge in today’s digital age.

“It clearly shows us that this is not just a future problem; it is a pressing issue right now. Our digital defences must evolve as fast as technology does.

“This means we must adopt new technologies, including the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), to significantly improve how we detect, prevent and enforce laws against these crimes,” he said when opening the 25th Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC) and Its Related Meetings here today.

However, Saifuddin Nasution noted that technology alone is not enough, stressing that the true strength of the collective response lies in trust, information-sharing and building each other’s capabilities even as new tools are embraced.

He called on Asean member states to strengthen collaboration through platforms such as the SOMTC to ensure regional efforts keep pace with fast-evolving cyber threats.

Malaysia, he said, remains committed to working closely with Asean partners to safeguard the region’s digital landscape.

“This is crucial for our shared goals of peace, safety and stability in the region. We believe this is not just something we should do; it’s something we must do,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution emphasised that in today’s increasingly fragmented global environment, international cooperation remains the cornerstone of regional stability.

He said such cooperation is not only vital in addressing shared security threats but also in preserving economic resilience and maintaining public trust in institutions.

“We believe that not choosing sides is not a sign of passivity. It is, in fact, a strategic approach that protects our collective credibility, preserves our sovereignty and strengthens our unity.

“Asean’s strength has always stemmed from its unity and inclusivity in diversity,” he said.

He added that Asean must now ensure its commitment to consensus is matched by a readiness to act decisively in the face of evolving challenges.

“What we need is not only alignment but also courage to confront new and hybrid threats, courage to reform outdated mechanisms, courage to make bold policy decisions in the interest of our people’s safety and dignity,” he said.

He also recalled Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks at the opening of the 46th Asean Summit last month urging member states to be both practical and principled, to look ahead with optimism and to act with firm determination in navigating regional and global challenges.

Regarding SOMTC, Saifuddin Nasution described it as more than just a routine gathering but a strong reflection of Asean’s collective commitment to combating transnational crime.

He said the meeting plays an important role in strengthening regional cooperation, enhancing enforcement efforts and encouraging the exchange of best practices in addressing crimes that cross national borders. — Bernama