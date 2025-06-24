KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the success of implementing the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) depends on the proper coordination and preparedness of every government ministry and agency.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said that every administrative machinery must move in a spirit of unison as one national team to realise policies rooted in reality and meet future demands.

“The 13MP was drafted following continuous discussions among ministries, central agencies and state governments over the past few months,” said Anwar, who chaired the Special Cabinet Meeting to review the framework and key initiatives of the 13MP yesterday.

The prime minister said the important document, which will shape the direction of the country’s development for the next five years, is scheduled to be tabled in Dewan Rakyat at the end of next month.

During the meeting, he also gave space to all ministers and senior ministry management to contribute ideas and suggestions in efforts to sharpen the implementation of the plan.

“The 13MP is a continuation of the reforms driven by the MADANI Government over the past two years, based on the aspirations of the MADANI Economy to restructure the economic framework, elevate the status, dignity and well-being of the people, and build a more just, sustainable and resilient nation,” he said.— Bernama