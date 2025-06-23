SHAH ALAM, June 23 — The concepts of liberalism and religious pluralism contravene the true teachings of Islam and may lead to deviations in faith and confusion within the Muslim community, according to Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir.

He said that although the recent Federal Court ruling stated that the fatwa dated July 31, 2014, does not apply to Sisters in Islam (SIS) Forum Malaysia as an organisation, the fatwa remains valid and binding for individual Muslims.

The mufti explained that the decision does not undermine the fatwa’s legitimacy with regard to individuals or the prohibition on any Muslim embracing pluralism, liberalism, or any other beliefs contrary to Islamic teachings.

The fatwa was issued in accordance with Syariah law requirements and the Maqasid Syariah principles, including the preservation of religion, intellect, and lineage.

“Our department stands firmly with the Selangor Islamic Religious Council and respectfully supports the Sultan of Selangor’s expression of disappointment regarding the Federal Court’s recent decision, which stated that the fatwa does not apply to SIS Forum Malaysia due to the fact that it is an organisation, association, company or institution, but instead only applies to individuals.

“However, our department respects the rule of law and judicial decisions made by the Federal Court as the highest judicial institution in the country’s legal system,” he said in a statement.

In this regard, Anhar advised Muslims not to be influenced by misguided ideas promoting liberalism and religious pluralism under the guise of freedom or human rights propagated through social media, writings, and open forums.

He stressed that true Islamic law should be the benchmark, not merely human logic, as the latter could jeopardise one’s faith.

The Mufti Department also reiterated its commitment to supporting authorities, non-governmental organisations, and individuals in monitoring and correcting any deviant teachings, beliefs, or ideologies that contradict the true Islamic teachings.

Prior to this, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, urged SIS Forum Malaysia to stop using the term “Islam” in any of its publications, as misuse of the term could confuse the Muslim community.

On June 19, the Federal Court allowed the appeal by SIS Forum Malaysia and its co-founder Zainah Mahfoozah Anwar, in their legal challenge against a fatwa issued in 2014 by the Selangor Fatwa Committee declaring the organisation to have deviated from Islamic teachings.

A four-judge panel led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat in a 3-1 majority decision set aside the fatwa, insofar as it applied to companies and institutions. — Bernama