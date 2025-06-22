JOHOR BARU, June 22 — A black liquid, believed to be engine oil, has been detected flowing from the site of a fire involving a storage facility for lorries and engine oil at Jalan Cenderai in Taman Kota Puteri, Masai.

Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) Mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the substance has been seen entering a drainage system and is feared to be heading toward the Straits of Tebrau.

To prevent further environmental contamination, MBJB, along with multiple government agencies, has initiated immediate containment efforts.

“We are digging containment ponds at the site to block the flow of the liquid,” he said during a visit to the scene earlier today.

Meanwhile, the Johor Department of Environment (DOE) will install oil booms in the drains and nearby areas to contain the spread. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Marine Department of Malaysia have also been deployed to the upper Straits of Tebrau to set up coastal booms to prevent the liquid from reaching open waters.

“The fastest containment step for now is to create these ponds on-site to stop the flow,” Datuk Haffiz added.

The DOE will also be collecting samples to determine the exact composition of the substance.

Earlier observations by Bernama reporters noted that the dark liquid, which emitted a strong and unpleasant odour, had seeped from the burned-out facility.

The incident drew attention from members of the public, who began gathering at the scene as early as this morning.

According to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre, an emergency call was received at 12.54pm.

A total of 34 personnel from multiple fire stations, including volunteer teams, were dispatched to tackle the blaze. — Bernama