KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — An annual medical check-up shows that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is in very good health, said Sultan Idris Shah Hospital director Dr Farique Rizal Abdul Hamid.

He said the Prime Minister underwent his annual check-up at the hospital in Serdang today.

“Alhamdulillah, the results show that the Prime Minister is in very good health and is able to carry out his official duties as usual,” he said in a statement.

Dr Farique Rizal said the health check-up was part of the Prime Minister’s commitment to staying fit and ready to lead the country’s administration and to carry out his responsibilities to the people with full dedication. — Bernama