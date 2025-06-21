KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Razaruddin Husain has revealed what were the biggest cases for him during his tenure, and which cases he could not resolve in time.

Speaking to Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, Razarudin said cases involving the so-called “3R” issues — race, religion, royalty — were top.

“I monitor them monitored weekly, by ensuring that investigations were completed within seven days and reports submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers, unless specific instructions are received requiring a shorter time frame of three to four days to verify the findings,” he was quoted saying.

He also highlighted other cases involving the Islamic faith, such as the deviant teachings linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

In September last year, Bukit Aman announced a massive raid on 20 charity houses linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, in which they rescued over 400 child residents and arrest nearly 200 people between the ages of 17 and 64.

Razarudin also listed the fatal shooting of Customs Department deputy director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Ibrahim in 2013 as a remaining cold case.

Shaharuddin was gunned down in a morning in April 2013, as one of two men on a motorcycle fired at close range when he stopped his four-wheel-drive vehicle at the traffic light at Lebuh Sentosa, Putrajaya.

To this day, no one has been charged with Shaharuddin’s murder although over 40 people were arrested and quizzed, but police believe that he was killed because of his operations against smugglers and a car syndicate.

Razarudin also said that the police still cannot solve the attacks against footballers Faisal Halim, Safiq Rahim, and Akhyar Rashid.

“There have also been long-standing cases involving shootouts between gangsters in Kuala Lumpur and drug cartels fighting over power and territory, as well as the sale of counterfeit drugs,” he reportedly said.

Yesterday, former director of the Special Branch Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police on a two-year contract beginning this Monday.

Razarudin stepped down yesterday after a two-year term, previously succeeding Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.