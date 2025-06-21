KOTA TINGGI, June 21 — The Defence Ministry will continue to closely monitor developments in the Iran-Israel conflict, given its potential implications for regional security and national interests, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the situation is alarming as it could escalate into a broader conflict, including disrupting the global supply chains, impacting the world economy, and endangering the safety of Malaysians in the region.

“We are monitoring the developments. When a world war breaks out, all countries are affected, oil prices surge, supply chains are disrupted, global trade is hampered, and trading nations like Malaysia will also feel the impact,” he said.

The Kota Tinggi MP told reporters after officiating the ceremony to harvest young Bentong ginger in Kampung Gembut, near here, today.

He said the Iran-Israel conflict offers insights into the use of technology, which in turn helps Malaysia fortify national defence preparedness.

Mohamed Khaled said the Foreign Ministry is coordinating efforts to evacuate Malaysians in Iran via land routes, as there are no inbound and outbound flights from Iran.

“The country that has been arranged to receive them is Turkmenistan. From there, they will likely be brought home using commercial flights,” he said, adding that there is still a small number of Malaysians in Iran.

“The evacuation process will be carried out in an orderly manner, taking into account both security and diplomatic considerations,” he added. — Bernama