PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today directed all government departments to cease using imported goods, particularly food, at official events, in a bid to promote local products.

Speaking at the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly, Anwar emphasised that using local produce will not only bolster the local economy but will also open wider opportunities for local farmers to market their goods.

“If every government department follows this directive, it will create more opportunities for our farmers to supply local food ingredients,” he said.

The Prime Minister cited neighbouring countries as examples, noting their firm commitment to using local food products at all official functions.

“In Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand, I’ve never been served imported food at any government-hosted official event. It’s automatic for them to ensure only local food is served,” he remarked.

Anwar also criticised the continued preference by some parties for imported food despite the government’s clear stance.

Calling the practice inconsistent with efforts to empower the local economy, he urged civil servants and officials to be more mindful of the need to support homegrown produce. — Bernama