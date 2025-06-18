PUTRAJAYA, June 18 — Federal, state governments must harmonise laws to uphold human rights, says DPM Fadillah

Federal and state governments must harmonise human rights-related laws — particularly those concerning family, marriage and children’s rights — to better safeguard the welfare of the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He highlighted ongoing legal dilemmas arising from Malaysia’s dual legal system, in which British-influenced civil law coexists with Islamic family laws.

“Our dilemma in Malaysia stems from the country’s historical legal framework because many of our practices are rooted in British laws, alongside the introduction of Islamic laws that emphasise family.

“This has caused conflicts between the laws themselves. So this is what we have to resolve prudently, otherwise it will cause political polemics due to the background of the people (who are multi-racial),” he said.

Fadillah was speaking yesterday at the closing ceremony of the Muzakarah on Human Rights Issues from the Maqasid Shariah Perspective, held here.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Yunus.

Fadillah emphasised the need for coordinated legal administration to resolve issues such as unregistered marriages conducted abroad, which he said have serious implications for the children born from such unions.

“If a marriage is not registered in Malaysia, it creates administrative problems. The child cannot be recognised as legitimate and cannot be registered with the National Registration Department.

“This not only affects the couple but also has serious implications for the child, as they lose entitlements under national policies and laws,” he said.

He also drew attention to unresolved issues surrounding mixed marriages, such as eligibility for Malay reserve land ownership and the legal status of children under state laws — particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

“For example, in a marriage between a Malay and a Chinese, questions arise over whether the couple qualifies for Malay reserve land, especially if the non-Malay spouse, even after converting to Islam, cannot speak the Malay language,” he said.

Fadillah called for regular consultations and dialogue between federal and state governments to ensure policies are aligned and not in conflict with state administrations.

He also linked human rights principles to the Malaysia Madani concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Under the Madani Government administration, human rights principles and Maqasid Shariah are interconnected to foster inclusive, just and ethical governance. Both serve as a guide to ensure balanced national development — spiritually, socially and economically.

“The initiatives taken by the Madani Government also demonstrate Malaysia’s commitment to lead the human rights agenda domestically, regionally and internationally,” he added. — Bernama