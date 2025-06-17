KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended his condolences to the family of former MIC president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, who died this morning at the age of 76.

In a brief message on Facebook, Anwar said Palanivel left an indelible mark on the nation through his decades of public service.

“His contributions to championing the Indian community, rural development and environmental conservation are deeply valued. May his family find strength in this time of loss,” he wrote.

Palanivel, who was also a former minister, died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 8am.

He held several senior posts since entering politics in 1990, including serving as MP for Hulu Selangor and later Cameron Highlands.

Separately, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir described Palanivel’s death as a significant loss to the nation, particularly to MIC and the coalition.

“He was a respected and principled leader who contributed greatly to national unity and the wellbeing of Malaysians from all backgrounds,” the Umno leader was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan from PKR also paid tribute, calling Palanivel “a respected voice for the Indian community” who had championed education, economic empowerment and unity.

Palanivel led MIC from 2010 to 2015 and played a key role in strengthening the party’s influence within BN.

He also played a key role in expanding educational opportunities for ethnic Indians through Maju Institute of Educational Development, the educational arm of the MIC, and the founding of AIMST University.