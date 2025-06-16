KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is scheduled to resume recording a statement this Thursday from an individual with the title Tan Sri, as part of investigations into the alleged misappropriation of sukuk funds for a highway construction project in the Klang Valley.

Its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed that the statement will be recorded at the individual’s residence in the federal capital at 9am.

On June 11, the MACC recorded an initial statement from the individual over a six-hour period, which was temporarily halted due to health reasons.

Earlier, media reports stated that the MACC had seized various assets, including handbags, jewellery, luxury vehicles, watches, cash and high-end properties, collectively estimated at RM32 million, believed to belong to a highway concessionaire bearing the Tan Sri title. — Bernama