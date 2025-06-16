KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — A Bangladeshi labourer pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of reckless driving that resulted in the death of a pedestrian last week.

Atique Zaman, 39, was charged with recklessly driving a black Nissan Sylphy, causing the death of Muhammad Redzuan Jamal, 46, at Jalan Ipoh (in front of Masjid Abu Hurairah Kampung Batu), while heading from Sentul towards Jinjang at approximately 11.49am on June 13.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), which provides for a penalty of five to ten years’ imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM50,000, and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least five years, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Adiba Iman Hassan objected to bail on the grounds that the accused is a non-resident. However, if bail was granted, she proposed a sum of not less than RM20,000 with two Malaysian sureties.

Defence counsel Muhammad Affendy Mohd Yusop requested a lower sum, citing that his client earns RM1,800 per month, supports a wife and child, and sustained serious injuries, including fractured ribs, due to the incident.

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni granted bail at RM20,000 with two local sureties. He was also ordered to report to the nearest police station monthly, prohibited from contacting the victim’s family or prosecution witnesses, and had his driving licence suspended pending the disposal of the case.

The next case mention was fixed for August 11. — Bernama