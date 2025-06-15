LUMUT, June 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced several project allocations approved for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Base in Lumut, aimed at improving the well-being and welfare of security personnel.

He said RM65 million has been allocated for the construction of a specialist clinic complex and the upgrading of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Hospital at the base.

Also approved are several key infrastructure projects, including the upgrading of the 33kV high-voltage distribution system, with an allocation of RM100 million; the replacement of the Bulk Fuel Installation (BFI) operational tanks at RM23.3 million; and the upgrading of the operational jetty at the Lumut Base, allocated RM66.5 million.

“I urge the State Secretary present here to immediately implement the construction of the specialist clinic complex and the upgrading of the Lumut ATM Hospital, for the well-being of RMN personnel,” he said.

Anwar said this during the Lumut navy personnel’s ‘Kenduri Rakyat’ programme, held in conjunction with the Perak Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, here, today. Also present were Communications Minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Navy chief, Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government remains attentive to the need to enhance the country’s defence assets, with the Defence Ministry being among the ministries receiving the largest allocations in the annual budget.

“Defence ranks third (in terms of allocation), after education and health. For 2025 alone, RM21.2 billion has been allocated – a significant amount for a developing nation,” he said.

He added that the move reflected the government’s appreciation of the sacrifices made by the security forces and was aimed at ensuring national stability, which is crucial for economic growth.

Anwar also said he is often moved when learning of the poor condition of certain security assets that are still in use to safeguard the nation.

“That’s why, upon the formation of the Madani Government, I called in all the armed forces chiefs and asked them to outline their priority needs. Based on that, we work to secure sufficient funding to improve our defence machinery and assets,” he said. — Bernama