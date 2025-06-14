KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an allocation of RM30 million to support media organisations in digital transformation initiatives and the adoption of new technologies for content production.

The prime minister said the allocation aligns with efforts to strengthen the country’s media ecosystem and ensure its sustainability.

“To my recollection, this is the largest allocation ever provided by the government for journalists since independence.

“With this funding, along with training and exposure, especially for young journalists, we will ensure the media industry keeps pace with advancements in artificial intelligence, while maintaining a balance between AI and journalistic ethics,” he said in his speech when officiating the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2025 celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) today.

The prestigious event brought together approximately 1,000 media practitioners from both local and international media outlets.

Anwar said the initiative will be supported by targeted training and exposure, particularly for young journalists, to help them adapt and remain competitive in the evolving technological landscape.

“As an initial step, this fund will be rolled out through the Project Sigma. I truly value the quality and capabilities of our journalists. I have discussed this with the Communications Minister, and we have agreed to establish a substantial fund to ensure local media continues to stay relevant,” he said.

The original Project Sigma involved only six local media organisations: Astro Awani, Malaysiakini, Sinar Daily, New Straits Times, The Star, and Sin Chew Daily.

Under the expanded Project Sigma 2.0, a collaboration with search engine giant Google and the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR), training and courses will be offered focusing on innovative approaches to news delivery and content creation. The initiative aims to develop fresher and more effective formats for digital content.

The Project Sigma 2.0 will enable agencies under the Ministry of Communications, such as the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA), the Broadcasting Department (RTM), the Information Department (JaPen), and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), along with media organisations, to gain deeper insights into information consumption patterns, as well as the needs and behaviours of Generation Z (Gen Z) audiences.

Hawana 2025 is organised by the Ministry of Communications, with Bernama as the implementing agency, and supported by various media organisations and strategic industry partners.

In a related development, Anwar also stressed the importance of ethics in the use of artificial intelligence (AI), stressing that the technology must not compromise the integrity of journalism or erode human values in society.

He said that technological advancements such as AI should not be viewed solely through a technical or economic lens, but must be balanced with cultural values and human principles.

“This is why the issue of balancing AI and ethics must be integrated into our broader discussions on economic empowerment and sustainability,” he said.