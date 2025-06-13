PUTRAJAYA, June 13 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has issued inspection notices and show-cause letters to several business entities involved in the accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, Perak, on Monday.

In a statement today, Motac said the action was taken after the ministry conducted an investigation under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) after receiving a report of the tragedy involving students of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

“Motac will also work with the Royal Malaysia Police, the Land Public Transport Agency and the Road Transport Department to complete the investigation in accordance with the provisions of the law so that appropriate punishment is imposed and the victims’ families receive the appropriate protection.

“Further action will be taken after the investigation is completed,” said Motac.

The statement said Motac also visited the victims and families involved in the incident that claimed 15 lives.

Motac also stressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that tourism activities in Malaysia are always carried out safely, ethically and beneficially for future generations.

“Motac expresses its condolences to all the families of victims and prays for the speedy recovery of all the injured victims,” the statement said.

In the incident on Monday, 15 UPSI students died when a chartered bus they were travelling in from Jertih, Terengganu to the main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak overturned after being involved in a collision with a Perodua Alza car on JRTB.

The accident also resulted in 33 individuals injured, including the bus driver and attendant as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza. — Bernama