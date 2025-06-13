IPOH, June 13 — Police have launched an investigation into a Facebook account that posted offensive remarks about the deaths of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in the recent road accident in Gerik.

Manjung police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said a report was received at about 4.40 pm yesterday.

“A Facebook account under the name ‘Khalid Yunus’ was found to have posted an offensive remark about the students,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Earlier, the Perak Education Department had instructed a school to prepare a full report concerning one of its teachers, who allegedly posted the offensive remarks. — Bernama