KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The Negeri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has successfully captured a “giant” crocodile that was found lost in a drain in Kampung Permatang Pasir, Linggi yesterday.

The three-metre-long reptile was first spotted by members of the public at around 1.45pm, who then alerted the state Perhilitan office, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online.

According to Negeri Sembilan Perhilitan director Faizal Izham Pikri, further investigation at the site revealed the male saltwater crocodile in a drain near a coconut plantation.

“The operation to capture the reptile involved three Perhilitan personnel with assistance from 10 officers from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Port Dickson.

“The male crocodile is estimated to weigh around 300 kilogrammes. It is believed to have come from Sungai Linggi and has since been relocated to Paya Indah Wetlands in Dengkil, Selangor,” he told reporters today.