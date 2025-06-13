SHAH ALAM, June 13 — The investigation paper (IP) involving a popular male actor and singer, accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, has been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor's (DPP) Office for further action.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the police are now awaiting a response from the DPP, before proceeding with further legal action.

“The investigation paper has been completed and submitted. We are now awaiting further instructions for the case, which is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792),” he said, at a press conference, here, today.

Commenting further, Hussein said that investigations found that the victim and the suspect had met on two occasions prior to the incident, during celebrity events or concerts.

“We believe that the victim is indeed a fan of the actor. Their acquaintance began through encounters at event venues.”

Hussein added that the incident came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a police report.

On June 4, the media reported that a popular actor and singer was arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl, at a hotel in Selangor. — Bernama