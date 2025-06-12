KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Former political aide Muhammed Yusoff Rawther was today acquitted and discharged by the High Court here of two charges involving drug trafficking and possession of a fake firearm without being called to enter his defence.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the 32-year-old, according to a report published by Astro Awani today.

Muhammed Yusoff was represented by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, while Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman led the prosecution.

The prosecution closed its case on April 28 after calling 13 witnesses during the trial, which began on April 7.

Among those who testified were a narcotics investigation officer from the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters and a chemist from the Chemistry Department of Malaysia.

On September 12, 2024, Muhammed Yusoff was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here with trafficking 305 grammes of cannabis in a vehicle in front of the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters surau at 10.15am on September 6, 2024.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment and no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

He was also charged under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of two imitation pistols by the roadside near a condominium along Jalan Bukit Kiara at about 9.25am the same day.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison or a fine of up to RM5,000, or both.

On November 12, 2024, the Magistrates’ Court allowed the drug trafficking case to be transferred to the High Court.