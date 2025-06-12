IPOH, June 12 — A double-decker bus driver was injured while nine of his passengers were unhurt when the bus they were in hit the back of a tow truck at Kilometre (KM) 311.4 northbound of the North South Expressway here early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations division director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a report at 1.28am and dispatched fire engines from Tapah and Gopeng fire and rescue stations to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the bus driver was trapped in his seat while all the passengers, including the second driver, were unhurt.

“The driver, 29, suffered injuries to his right leg and was taken to the hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today, adding that the tow truck driver and attendant were unhurt.

This is the third bus accident reported this week, following the bus crash that killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students near Gerik and another between an express bus and a trailer near Maran, Pahang, where no one was hurt. — Bernama