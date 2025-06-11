IPOH, June 11 — The Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) has not issued any official statement regarding a blood shortage, affecting the treatment of victims from Monday’s tragic bus accident, which claimed the lives of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

In this regard, state Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi assured the public that there is no cause for concern, while also urging against speculation which could lead to unnecessary alarm.

“I know that many are deeply affected, and eager to assist in various ways to ensure the best possible care for all victims receiving treatment at HRPB.

“However, while offering help, it is important to avoid actions that may cause unnecessary public concern or anxiety, regarding the follow-up treatment provided by the authorities,” he said when met by Bernama, at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building, yesterday.

Earlier, an appeal urging the public to donate blood for critically injured victims went viral on Threads, highlighting the urgent need for blood type A and B donors at HRPB.

Mohd Azlan affirmed his commitment to monitoring the latest developments concerning all victims, and expressed readiness to provide assistance if needed.

“For instance, if HRPB does require blood donations, we will promptly disseminate the information through the state Information Department and other relevant stakeholders, to ensure swift and effective support,” he stated.

Monday’s tragic accident involved a chartered bus carrying UPSI students travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak. The bus overturned at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB), near Tasik Banding, Gerik, resulting in the loss of 15 lives.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver, his assistant, and three passengers of the Perodua Alza involved in the collision. — Bernama