KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today dismissed speculation that he is seeking to trigger a by-election following his decision to leave Umno and apply to join PKR.

The senator who is also serving as investment, trade and industry minister said no discussions had taken place regarding any by-election at either the federal or state level.

“Firstly, regarding speculation about participation in any by-election, whether at the federal or state level, I would like to make it clear that no such discussion has ever taken place, and it was never part of my considerations in making this decision,” he wrote in a Facebook post, after completing his Haj pilgrimage with his wife.

He added that he strongly disagreed with holding by-elections without compelling reasons, as they come at a cost to the public.

“I firmly do not agree with triggering a by-election without urgent necessity, as by-elections also involve the time and money of the people.

“I will continue to carry out my responsibilities as a member of the Dewan Negara until the end of my service in December 2025,” he said

Tengku Zafrul also reiterated that matters related to his ministerial position are entirely up to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I am always ready to serve the country in any capacity,” he said, adding that he had left the corporate sector with the intention of contributing to public service.

The banker-turned-minister clarified that his exit from Umno was a personal decision and not made under pressure.

He thanked Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the party’s supreme council and grassroots members for their support during his time in the party.



