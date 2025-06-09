KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The Public Works Department (JKR) has been instructed to work closely with the highway maintenance concessionaire to provide technical expertise and advisory support following a fatal accident involving a chartered bus and another vehicle on Jalan Raya Timur-Barat (JRTB) Banun, Gerik, early today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the move was aimed at facilitating a comprehensive investigation by the authorities.

He also urged the public to give space for the investigation into the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), to proceed smoothly.

“My team at the Works Ministry and I will continue to monitor the progress of the investigation and will extend full cooperation to the relevant authorities to ensure justice and public safety,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The bus, reportedly carrying UPSI students, was en route from Jertih, Terengganu, to UPSI in Tanjung Malim, Perak, when it collided with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the early hours of the morning.

Expressing his sorrow, Nanta described the incident as a national tragedy.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of all the victims. The loss of 15 young lives who would have been future educators of our nation is a devastating blow for Malaysia,” he said.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured and hoped their medical treatment would proceed smoothly.

Nanta added that KKR has been closely monitoring the rescue operations, which involve multiple agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, the police, and the Ministry of Health.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to all the frontline personnel who responded swiftly and with dedication since the early hours of the incident,” he said. — Bernama