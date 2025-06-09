KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The Kelana Jaya Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) service experienced delays this morning following a track switch disruption between Pasar Seni and Bangsar stations.

In a statement, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said the issue was detected at around 5.30 am, affecting trains travelling from Pasar Seni towards Putra Heights. As a safety measure, train operations between the two stations are being carried out manually, resulting in slower movement.

“Manual operation was implemented to ensure passenger safety, which has led to delays between the two stations,” the statement read.

Rapid Rail’s engineering team is currently on site to carry out repair and restoration work to resume normal service as soon as possible.

To assist passengers and maintain safety, auxiliary police and station staff have been deployed at platforms and concourse areas.

“Announcements regarding train schedules are being made periodically at stations, and passengers are advised to check Rapid KL’s social media channels for the latest updates,” it added.

Rapid Rail apologised for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation. — Bernama