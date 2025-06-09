KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The Kelana Jaya Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) service, which experienced delays due to a track switch disruption between the Pasar Seni and Bangsar stations, resumed full operations at 11.10am today after initial repair works were completed.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, in a statement, said its engineering team completed the preliminary repair works at 10.56am and conducted tests on the track system and components to ensure the line could operate per safety standards.

“Nevertheless, the engineering and operations teams will continue to monitor train movements throughout the operating hours to ensure the Kelana Jaya Line runs smoothly.

“Full repair works will be carried out after operating hours to reduce disruption to passengers. A thorough investigation is also underway to identify the root cause of the issue to prevent a recurrence,” the statement said.

Rapid Rail also thanked the passengers for their patience throughout the disruption.

This morning, Rapid Rail announced that the Kelana Jaya LRT Line experienced schedule delays following a track switch disruption between Pasar Seni and Bangsar stations.

The issue was detected around 5.30am, resulting in trains heading from Pasar Seni to Bangsar towards Putra Heights having to be operated manually. — Bernama