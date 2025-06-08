MECCA, June 8 — Another Malaysian haj pilgrim has passed away in the Holy Land after completing the wukuf ritual in Arafah, bringing the total to nine.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Syed Baharom Syed Hussin, 72, died at Mina Al Wadee Hospital at 4.53 am local time due to a heart attack.

He said Syed Baharom, who was from Alor Setar, Kedah, had earlier received treatment at the Mina tent before he was transferred to the hospital.

“Tabung Haji (TH) has contacted the pilgrim’s family and will manage all matters related to the funeral arrangements and the welfare of the deceased,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

On behalf of TH top management, Mohd Na’im extended condolences to the deceased family, praying that his soul be blessed and his intentions in fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam be accepted.

At the same time, Mohd Na’im said TH would continue to monitor the health of all Malaysian pilgrims throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

“I would like to advise all pilgrims to take care of their health, follow the instructions of the staff, and not overexert themselves in performing physically demanding rituals such as the stoning at Jamrah, especially in this extremely hot weather,” he said. — Bernama