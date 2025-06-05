KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Malaysian government today condemned the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) failure to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement published on the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s website, the government said it strongly opposed the “Zionist Israeli regime's” murder of civilians, genocide, and deliberate starvation of the population by blocking humanitarian aid.

“The repeated failure of the Security Council to respond to one of the most devastating human tragedies since the Second World War, as a result of the exercise of veto, is indeed regrettable and deeply disappointing,” read the statement.

“The Zionist Israeli regime must realise that the only path to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it added.

Earlier today, the UNSC voted on a draft resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The US was the only country to vote against the resolution, while the other 14 council members supported it.