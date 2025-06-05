PETALING JAYA, June 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed that new people’s housing projects be developed on or near public transport stations, as a move to encourage more comprehensive use of the public transport system.

Anwar said that such a housing development concept would not only provide more strategic residences for low-income groups but also pave the way for a more sustainable and organised urban lifestyle.

“There are proposals to develop housing directly on top of public transport stations, but this requires certain amendments (to laws) and is currently being worked on.

“An example is the Kota MADANI project, where I emphasised comprehensive and centralised basic amenities for the welfare of the people, including vertical development,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Malaysia MADANI Scholars’ Forum (FIM) Series 6 at Menara Prasarana here, last night.

The forum, organised by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), discussed the topic “Transport for the People: Balancing Affordability, Quality, and Sustainability of Public Transport”.

Also participating as panellists were Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Prasarana Malaysia Berhad President and Group Chief Executive Officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah; and Universiti Putra Malaysia Vice-Chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that open discourse platforms like the forum were crucial to ensure government policies were formulated by considering the voices of various parties, including academicians, industry experts, government supporters, and even the opposition.

Anwar said the organisation of such forums proved that the government did not shut down criticism, but instead encouraged differing views, provided they were delivered professionally and constructively.

“I appreciate the openness of the panellists who made subtle suggestions and proposals. I don’t consider this negative criticism. I take note of the matters (suggestions), I will write them down, and I will bring these issues to the Cabinet meeting tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke, commenting on Anwar’s call for new developments near public transport facilities, said the new measure being discussed by the government would involve conceptual changes in urban development and planning.

He said housing development with access to public transport facilities required significant changes in terms of policy and paradigm, with the objective of encouraging mobility and strategic home ownership for the people.

According to Loke, if housing can be developed near public transport stations, reliance on private vehicles can be reduced.

“One of the matters we are discussing with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is the provision of guidelines for housing projects, such as apartments located near public transport stations.

“This includes the reduction of parking requirements due to having access to public transport,” he said. — Bernama





