SEREMBAN, June 1 – Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has reportedly denied any interest in a federal Cabinet post, saying his priority remains on administering the state effectively.



He dismissed speculation that he might be considered for a ministerial role following the recent resignations of two of his party mates, saying the decision lies entirely with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I’m not lobbying for any position and I believe it’s best to leave that to the Prime Minister to decide. My name isn’t even on the list, so no worries,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia yesterday.

Aminuddin, who is also a PKR vice-president, reiterated that Cabinet appointments are at the discretion of the party president and prime minister.

The speculation emerged after Datuk Seri Mohd Rafizi Ramli resigned as economy minister, while Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad stepped down as minister of natural resources and environmental after losing in the PKR party elections.

Aminuddin were among those who defended their vice-president posts. He received the third most votes after Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Datuk Seri R. Ramanan. Science Minister Chang Lih Kang won the fourth post.

Anwar has today again dismissed speculation of Cabinet reshuffle, assuring the public that the unity government remains stable and operational despite several ministers currently on leave.

He said there is no urgency for changes within the Cabinet for now despite the two resignations.