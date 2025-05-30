KAPIT, May 30 — A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing his motorcycle along Nanga Belawai, Rejang River, late Thursday afternoon.

The Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call at 6.57pm and arrived at the scene at 7.17pm.

Although the accident site was only 15 kilometres from the Kapit Bomba station, the team had to travel across the Rejang River using an aluminium boat to reach the location.

The victim, identified as Benedict Diso, showed no signs of life and had appeared to have been flung into a nearby drain after the crash.

Firefighters retrieved the victim from the drain and moved him to the roadside, where paramedics from the Kapit Health Office pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action. — The Borneo Post