TOKYO, May 30 — Malaysia will fully support the aspirations of the “Tokyo Statement 2025,” which is set to be unveiled at the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministers’ Meeting (APT-MM 2025), taking place here from May 30 to 31, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the statement will prioritise the development of resilient, inclusive and sustainable digital infrastructure to advance a more connected Asia-Pacific region, while leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“The focus is not only on infrastructure development, but also on sustainability and our shared goal of ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital age,” he told Bernama today.

Fahmi is leading the Malaysian delegation to APT-MM 2025, which aims to strengthen regional cooperation in telecommunications and information technology.

The meeting will also mark the adoption of the Tokyo Statement, which outlines six priority areas: digital connectivity; digital innovation and entrepreneurship; trust and security; digital inclusion and capacity building; environmental sustainability; and regional and international cooperation.

Fahmi said the Madani government will also share Malaysia’s comprehensive and proactive efforts in building a safe and trustworthy digital environment, which includes highlighting the importance of robust cybersecurity legislation, nationwide online safety campaigns and regulatory frameworks to ensure accountability among online platform providers.

“This meeting is a vital platform for shaping collective policies and strategies towards an inclusive, sustainable and secure digital future for Asia-Pacific.

“It also provides a multilateral avenue for cooperation in one of the fastest-growing tech regions, in addition to supporting developing countries in technical, capacity-building and ICT regulatory aspects,” he added.

Meanwhile, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa led the Malaysian delegation to the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on May 29, which included representatives from the Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The APT is an intergovernmental organisation established in 1979 under the joint initiative of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and the International Telecommunication Union.

Themed Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Sustainable, Inclusive and Equitable Digital Transformation in the Asia-Pacific, this year’s meeting is attended by 31 member countries and 19 associate members, comprising government entities, regulators and private sector agencies. — Bernama