JOHOR BARU, May 28 — A traffic policeman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of accepting a RM1,000 bribe related to an accident case he investigated nearly two years ago.

The accused, Wan Shazrul Wan Shamsuddin, 47, claimed trial after the charge was read before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

According to the charge sheet, Wan Shazrul, an assistant traffic investigation officer at the Mersing district police headquarters, allegedly accepted RM1,000 from an individual as an inducement to hand over documents related to a road accident.

The alleged offence took place at a restaurant in Jalan Ismail, Mersing, at 4pm on December 13, 2023.

Wan Shazrul was charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MACC prosecuting officer Ameera D’Aneez Mohd Shukari told the court that the offence is non-bailable but requested bail be set at RM10,000 if deemed appropriate.

Defence counsel K. Bharathi appealed for a lower bail amount, citing Wan Shazrul’s financial obligations, including supporting his unemployed wife and three children who are still in school.

The court granted bail at RM5,000 with conditions that Wan Shazrul reports monthly to the Johor MACC headquarters and surrenders his international passport.

Judge Ahmad Kamal Arifin set July 8 for mention and the submission of documents.