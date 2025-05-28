PUTRAJAYA, May 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called for stronger governance systems and independent audit institutions across Asean.

He said that improving the quality of audits and financial reporting would provide investors and stakeholders with reliable data to support regional economic integration.

“Some say good audits help attract investment. I say good auditing is more than a tool for investment, it is a responsibility,” he said during his closing remarks at the Asean Auditor’s Conference 2025 here today.

The prime minister said that upholding the highest standards of accountability requires continued efforts, including empowering independent auditors and regulatory bodies to carry out their duties effectively.

“Even large global audit firms haven’t always remained free from scandal or complicity, as seen in the 1MDB case,” he said, referring to the multibillion-ringgit corruption scandal involving the misappropriation of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

“This is why audit institutions must be truly independent and able to follow accountability wherever it leads,” he added.

He also said he does not interfere in audit findings, adding that this approach helps strengthen governance and contributes to improving Malaysia’s position in the Corruption Perceptions Index.