KOTA KINABALU, May 25 — With the party’s central leadership polls concluded last Friday, Sabah PKR is now shifting its full focus to the upcoming state election which is expected to be held soon.

Sabah PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud described the state election as a timely opportunity to reunite party members following the polls that brought with it a wave of emotions and challenges for candidates, delegates and members.

The Sepanggar MP said the state election would also serve as a true test of the party’s organisational strength, political maturity, and unity as a team.

Mustapha, who is also the Deputy Higher Education Minister, stressed that the people of Sabah are less concerned about who holds positions, and more about who can genuinely address their everyday needs.

“Party members must no longer be caught in post-election divisions. Instead, we need a united front, focused on our shared responsibilities and ready to shoulder the people’s trust,” he said in a statement today.

He expressed confidence that PKR will continue to be a party that values the experience and loyalty of long-serving members, while also welcoming fresh voices and new energy willing to contribute.

“I believe the party’s strength lies not in who holds office, but in the spirit of our struggle and the conviction that politics must be cleaned up, humanised, and guided by strong values,” he added. — Bernama