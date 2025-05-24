JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today issued a pre-emptive apology to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, saying he would continue to speak out, even if it meant being seen as his harshest critic.

“If there is something amiss, I will be the first to speak out. I will stand and state my views even if it will lead to me losing my position. I have no problem with that,” he said during his winding-up speech at the PKR National Congress at the Persada International Convention Centre.

Saifuddin Nasution also called on the PKR president to persuade any party leader who had lost badly in yesterday’s party election.

“Datuk Seri is not only the father to Nurul Izzah, but he is also the father to all of us.

“So, there is an urgent need to persuade those who were badly defeated so that the party will continue to be strengthened ahead of the coming Sabah state election and the 16th general election,” he added.

In his closing remarks, Saifuddin Nasution also left a message for Nurul Izzah Anwar as the party’s newly elected deputy president.

He urged Nurul Izzah to be a leader who carries out her responsibilities with a difference as she has been given the party’s trust.

Saifuddin Nasution called on Nurul Izzah to look into the appointment of the party’s non-elected vice president’s post in preparation for the coming Sabah state election.

He also advised her to avoid disputes and confrontations that can weaken the party from within.