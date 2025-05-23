SEPANG, May 23 — Foreign ministers from South-east Asia have begun arriving in Malaysia for the 46th Asean Summit and Related Meetings, which began today.

Among the early arrivals was Brunei's Foreign Minister II, Datuk Seri Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohd Yusof, who landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at approximately 11.30am today.

Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Saad Sultan Al Muraikhi flew in at 3.10pm while the Philippines' Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Enrique A. Manalo, arrived at 4.30pm.

Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono are among diplomats scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

The Asean Summit will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on May 26 and 27, alongside the second Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit.

The 46th Asean Summit will bring together leaders from Asean member states to discuss regional issues and chart the future direction of Asean cooperation.

It was reported that Premier Li Qiang will represent China in the Asean-GCC-China Summit.

With the theme Inclusivity and Sustainability, the summit will mark Malaysia’s fifth time chairing Asean, following previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama