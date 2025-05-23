KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Harvard Club of Malaysia (HCM) has come out strongly in support of Harvard University following a controversial move by the Trump administration to bar the institution from enrolling international students.

In a statement issued today, the Malaysian alumni group expressed “full support” for Harvard’s position and reaffirmed its dedication to the university’s founding principles.

“We at the Harvard Club of Malaysia fully support our alma mater’s stand and affirm our commitment to openness, inquiry, and service — principles that not only define Harvard, but also our enduring role in society,” the club said.

The club added that it remained confident in Harvard’s values-driven approach amid what it described as shifting “political winds.”

“We are confident that the university’s ongoing commitment to its values, globalism, the rule of law, and the betterment of humanity will continue to stand it in good stead,” the statement continued.

The US Department of Homeland Security yesterday announced that Harvard would lose its Student and Exchange Visitor Programme certification. The revocation effectively blocks the university from enrolling international students and places thousands already studying at risk of losing their legal status.

The move, ordered by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, was justified on grounds that Harvard was “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party” — allegations the university has rejected outright.

Harvard described the action as unlawful and retaliatory, saying it threatened the university’s academic mission and the well-being of its international community.

HCM president Khoo Eu Wen said the alumni network is prepared to rise to the moment by continuing to champion cultural and intellectual exchange.

He added that HCM remains committed to encouraging Malaysian students to pursue their academic aspirations.

Deputy president Krishnavenee Krishan also voiced concern over the impact of the ruling on Malaysian students, especially those newly admitted to the Ivy League school.

“These are bright young Malaysians with plenty to offer Malaysia, America, and the world,” she said.

“They should not be robbed of their opportunity to receive a world-class education, and to make world-class contributions.”

Harvard, which hosts nearly 6,800 international students — about 27 per cent of its student body — said it is preparing guidance for affected students and reaffirmed its commitment to their education.

The Trump administration’s decision marks a significant escalation in its broader campaign against elite academic institutions, particularly those seen as resisting federal demands.