JOHOR BARU, May 23 — PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said he was relieved there were no reports of untoward incidents that could have marred the party’s image during the recent division-level polls.

He noted that, unlike in previous years, this time there were no reports of chairs being thrown or ballot boxes being broken during the elections.

Fahmi, who is also the communications minister, said the party atmosphere over the past two months had been tense and stressed the need to resolve ongoing friction.

“It was also chaotic and as leaders we want to resolve the situation through reconciliation.

“So, I ask that we all work together peacefully. I hope that you can understand the situation and put this into practice,” he said in his address to PKR members at the “Grand Finale” event with Nurul Izzah Anwar and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari at the KSL Hotel and Resort Johor Baru last night.

Fahmi reiterated this message as part of a reconciliatory-themed campaign, echoing the call made by deputy presidential hopeful Nurul Izzah.

In the past, PKR elections have been known to trigger pandemonium among party factions, including incidents of chair throwing and scuffles.

Also present at the event were fellow PKR vice-presidents Nurul Izzah and Amirudin, along with the party’s women’s wing chief, Fadhlina Sidek.

On Nurul Izzah’s candidacy for the deputy president post, Fahmi said she would need to shoulder significant responsibility.

“Nurul Izzah will need to show her commitment if she wins the party’s deputy president post against incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli,” he said.

Fahmi also urged party members to strengthen internal ties following the election.

“We must convince them (PKR members) to put aside their differences no matter what. We need to build bridges and work together to strengthen ties, as well as to maintain unity.

“We need to be part of a single force as in 24 months we are expecting to face the 16th general election,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai MP, called on all factions to move forward together in overcoming challenges.

He added that he hoped all sides could come together again in the coming two months.