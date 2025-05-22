KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Vape shop operators in Kedah have until December to cease operations, following a state-wide ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes.

Speaking to Berita Harian, State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria said the state government will not extend the grace period, stressing that the measure is aimed at protecting public health and curbing synthetic drug abuse.

He said the seven-month window, from May to December, is sufficient for traders to pivot to other businesses.

“We’ve given them space to adapt. Seven months is a reasonable period,” Mansor reportedly said.

“This decision was finalised in a meeting with all local councils (PBT) in Kedah this week.”

The sale of vape products currently falls under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

On April 24, the Terengganu government announced a similar ban taking effect on August 1, with Perlis following suit.

Earlier, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state would not renew business licences for vape outlets expiring this year.

The move is part of a broader crackdown on synthetic drug use, including among school students.

Sanusi warned that vape products were being misused, with illegal substances mixed into vape liquids and sold openly.

Mansor said full enforcement will begin early next year, with shops that continue selling vape products facing seizures.

“Most licences will expire this December, with a few ending in January or February,” he added to the national daily.

“If anyone refuses to comply, we’ll issue fines and confiscate goods.”

For convenience stores and other outlets selling vape, enforcement will come under the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Mansor also called on federal authorities to revoke manufacturing and sales licences for vape products.

“The state controls point-of-sale operations, but sales licences come from the federal government,” he said.

If the federal government stops issuing them, this problem can be fully resolved.

“The MOH has repeatedly warned about the dangers of vaping — it’s time for decisive action.”