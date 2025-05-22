GEORGE TOWN, May 22 — A new track-and-trace system will soon be introduced to monitor durian output in Penang, with tags attached to the fruit for greater transparency.

Penang Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said the system, developed in collaboration with MIMOS Sdn Bhd, will be rolled out from June 1 to coincide with the start of the durian season.

“This is a smart platform that was developed after we received complaints from local operators on fraud and exploitation by other irresponsible parties,” he said during his winding-up speech at the state legislative assembly.

Later, he told reporters the track-and-trace system will offer end-to-end visibility from farms to retailers.

“There were many durian sellers from other states who claimed their durians are from Balik Pulau, Penang and this has affected our own local durian sellers,” he said.

He added that some sellers were passing off imported durians from Thailand as Penang produce, which had negatively impacted local durian stalls and farms. This prompted the state government to introduce the system.

The platform will allow real-time tracking of the origin, certification, and status of each durian, ensuring authenticity and transparency for consumers.

“This system will support verification of product certifications so there is quality assurance and transparency,” he said.

He added that the system would also improve efficiency, ensure compliance with local regulations, and build consumer trust in local durian sellers.

“This is also in line with the state’s efforts to strengthen the durian industry and protect the interests of local durian producers,” he said.

Penang will be the first state in Malaysia to implement such a system to monitor its durian industry, although a similar system is already in use in Thailand.

On durian exports, Fahmi said Penang exported a total of 67,203 kilograms of durians last year, a slight dip of 467 kilograms compared to 67,670 kilograms in 2023.

He attributed the drop in exports to hot weather, which reduced yields last year.

“The higher demand for Penang durians domestically has also affected the total exports,” he said.

Still, he noted that demand for Malaysian durians remained strong, boosted by the MyGAP certification, which is recognised by countries including China.

“The main countries that import durians from Malaysia are China and Singapore,” he said.

Musang King (D197) and Black Thorn (orchee/D200) remain the two most popular export varieties.

Penang durian producers have also continued to develop new cultivars, with two new varieties — Kim Long (D230) and Cenderawasih (D229) — registered in 2023.

Asked whether the late start to this year’s season would affect supply, he said the main harvest period remains between June and July, with some farms experiencing shorter seasons between December and January.

“State durian producers remained committed in ensuring adequate supply and that their farms always comply with MyGAP certification in terms of productivity and this will not impact the export market,” he said.

He added that other states, such as Kedah and Perak, also contribute to the export of popular varieties like Black Thorn and Musang King.

“We have Penang farmers who have started durian farms in Perak and Kedah too,” he said.