JASIN, May 21 — A man has been arrested in Melaka for allegedly stealing access cards belonging to Telekom Malaysia Bhd ™, causing losses estimated at RM168,000. The case is the latest in a series of thefts that police say have disrupted internet services across the state.

Jasin police chief Superintendent Mohamad Rusli Mat said the 44-year-old suspect was detained at around 2.30 am on Monday following a five-kilometre car chase from Kampung Simpang Kerayong to Jalan Kelubi-Kemendor.

Officers had attempted to stop a suspicious Toyota Wish during routine patrols, but the driver sped off, refusing to comply.

“He lost control on a sharp bend and crashed into the roadside. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was caught after a brief struggle,” he told a press conference at the Jasin District Police Headquarters (IPD) today.

A vehicle search uncovered 42 TM access cards and tools, including a cordless grinder, cutter and screwdriver, believed to have been used in the thefts.

Preliminary investigations suggest each card could be sold for around RM4,000.

Rusli said the thefts typically targeted roadside network cabinets in villages and residential areas, mostly at night, and had disrupted internet services in affected locations.

“We believe this arrest resolves 11 reported cases involving stolen TM access cards in Melaka between January and May,” he added.

The suspect, who has 30 prior convictions, including for drug offences, was released from prison in January. A urine test returned positive for methamphetamine.

Police also found that the vehicle’s registration number was fake and unregistered with the Road Transport Department (RTD), raising suspicion that it was a cloned vehicle.

The suspect has been remanded for four days starting Monday. He is being investigated under Sections 457 and 186 of the Penal Code, and Sections 42 and 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama